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"When anyone else needs sand, come to this location and grab it."
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Inhabited and uninhabited, barrier islands move. They will need fortification to survive predicted increases in sea level rise.
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State lawmakers are considering a bill (HB 1061 / SB 1042 ) to protect the largest seagrass bed in the Gulf of Mexico. There are 400,000 acres of…
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Some Rocky Point residents are fired up about a development plan that could affect one-third of their nine-acre lagoon, just off the Courtney Campbell…
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Port Tampa Bay and two other Florida sea ports moved closer to advancing projects to make harbors deeper, following the release of a U.S. Army Corps of…