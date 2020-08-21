Florida Youth

-
The appropriation will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
August marks Black Business Month, an annual celebration that can be traced back to 2004. St. Pete Youth Farm, a community farm that serves predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Pinellas County, is embodying the month's enterprising values by teaching young people how to be financially responsible.
-
According to data the HLA collected from the Pinellas County School District, 3,768 students — or 4% of those enrolled — lacked stable housing.
-
The legislation will provide $70 million in funding for family and youth support through the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Juvenile Justice.
-
E-cigarette use among young people in Florida spiked over the past year, according to data released by Tobacco Free Florida.