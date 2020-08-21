Judicial Appointments

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Here are the results of merit retentions for the state Supreme Court and Tampa Bay-area district courts of appeal.
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Each election, you make decisions that affect your everyday life. Some of the most difficult and important choices involve selecting and retaining judges. Here's how to do it.
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On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss voter intimidation at early voting sites, Florida becoming more red, and the process of electing judges.
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Here's what you need to know ahead of the 2022 general election for the Florida Supreme Court, appointed judges, and appeals court judges.
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President Trump, the GOP-controlled Senate and the Federalist Society are putting their stamp on the federal judiciary for a generation with a corps of conservative appointments.