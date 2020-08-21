-
Issue discussions and candidate forums are coming together for the election season.
They want an appeals court to uphold a district judge’s ruling that said increased “solicitation” restrictions near polling places violate speech rights.
In a response, attorneys for Secretary of State Laurel Lee say keeping the current sprawling configuration of District 5 would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Cecile Scoon, the President of the League of Women Voters of Florida, discussed the obstacles a new law poses to voters on Friday.
Florida's primary elections are coming up Aug. 18, and close to two million people have already cast ballots. Almost 90% of those have been cast by mail.…
Early voting on college campuses was allowed in Florida for the first time in 2018. A new study suggests the convenience helped increase the number of…
A local political organization is trying to show people there are things they can do to keep their community safer from gun violence.The League of Women…
It's mid-morning on a weekday at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Miami, and Gloria Lewis is squeezed inside her office. Lewis, a suicide...
The League of Women Voters of Florida is hoping to persuade a Leon County Circuit judge today to strip a constitutional amendment proposal off the...
Florida elections officials were wrong to block on-campus early voting sites in Gainesville and Tallahassee, lawyers for the League of Women Voters of...
The League of Women Voters of Florida wants a constitutional amendment it says is misleading removed from the November ballot. The target is Amendment...
One of the state's oldest voter education groups came out today against every one of the Constitutional amendments that will be on Florida ballots in…