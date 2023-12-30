© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

2023: Florida’s year in review

Published December 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST
AP / WLRN News / WUSF Public Media

2023: Florida’s Year in Review 

Florida’s governor runs for president, hundreds of books are removed from school libraries and a booming job market bumps against skyrocketing home insurance and inflation.

A lot happened for the Sunshine State in 2023.

We close out the year by taking a look back at some of the biggest stories from across the state.

Guests:

  • Mary Ellen Klas, politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. 
  • Scott Maxwell, metro columnist for the Orlando Sentinel.  
  • Kimberly Leonard, reporter and author of Florida Playbook for Politico.

