UF looks for new leadership, federal role in weather forecasting, Florida’s famed springs

UF looks for new leadership

There’s a changeover happening at many of Florida’s public universities. Several universities across the state, including the University of Florida, are in the process of or soon to be searching for a new president. Controversies over political meddling and excess spending swirled around the former UF President Ben Sasse.

Guest:

Garrett Shanley, University Desk Editor for The Independent Florida Alligator.

Federal role in weather forecasting

The federal government plays a big role in weather forecasting and communicating dangers, including when parts of the Sunshine State are inside a hurricane forecast cone. Hundreds of people working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently learned they were losing their jobs. Dozens of those people work in Florida and several on hurricane forecasting.

Guest:

Tim Miller, Chief Meteorologist, Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Florida’s famed springs

Florida has more freshwater springs than any other state. These springs host critical habitats for endangered and threatened species, including manatees. They’re popular spots for Floridians and tourists alike. But pollution from development and groundwater pumping threaten the health of the springs.

Guest:

Rose Schnabel, WUFT's Report for America corps member.

