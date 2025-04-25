Canadian 'snowbirds' rethink Florida, legislative session goes into overtime and more

Legislative session goes into overtime amid infighting

Florida's legislative session is now expected to run longer than planned thanks to stalled budget negotiations between House and Senate leaders.

We looked at what this means for condo reforms and other major legislation.

Guests:

Douglas Soule , WUSF's state government reporter.

, WUSF's state government reporter. Gary Fineout, reporter for Politico.

Canadian snowbirds rethink Florida

The Trump administration's sweeping immigration crackdown includes tightening up policies for Canadian visitors.

Canadians who spend more than 30 days in the states have to register with the U.S. government or face penalties.

Add U.S. tariffs on goods from Canada and suddenly Florida may not seem like such a warm welcoming place to spend the winter.

Guests:

Tim Harper , contributor for the Toronto Star.

, contributor for the Toronto Star. Richard Clavet , owner of Richard's Motel in Hollywood, FL.

, owner of Richard's Motel in Hollywood, FL. Graham Brink, opinion editor for the Tampa Bay Times.

Weekly news briefing

Florida State University students gathered at the Capitol this week to share their experiences from last week's deadly school shooting. Some students are calling for more money for mental health services and stricter gun laws .

This week, more than 50 parents, students and advocates attended the Brevard County School Board Meeting to call for the reinstatement of Satellite High English teacher Melissa Calhoun. She was fired for using a student's preferred name, which is prohibited under the expanded Parental Rights in Education law.

One of the most unique things about Florida is its large number of crystalline springs. But pollution and overpumping of the aquifer are combining to cloud what Marjorie Stoneman Douglas once called "bowls of liquid light."

Pope Francis, who died Monday, was a committed champion of immigrants and the poor. Roman Catholics in South Florida who shared his mission say they're more inspired now to continue it.

From Doc Martens to Air Force Ones, shoes and sneakers blend function with fashion. The latter is the focus of a new exhibition at the Sarasota Art Museum.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media