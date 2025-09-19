© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Free speech after Charlie Kirk’s death, Florida and California on immigration

WLRN Public Media
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
Protestors march in Miami in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs for immigrants in 2018.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Protestors march in Miami in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programs for immigrants in 2018.

This week on the "Florida Roundup," we checked in with Samantha Putterman with PolitiFact to talk about the role the FCC has in governing speech in broadcasts and more.

Free speech after Charlie Kirk's death 

In Florida, reactions on social media to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk have led to calls for a local councilman to resign, the firing of a university doctor and state investigations into several public school teachers.

We opened the phone lines to hear from listeners across the state for their reactions and thoughts about the state of free speech.

This week, the ABC network pulled the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show off the air "indefinitely" after the host's monologue attracted criticism from the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates broadcasters in the U.S.

We checked in with our partners at PolitiFact for more on what the FCC's role is in governing speech of broadcasters.

Guest:

  • Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact. 

Florida and California on immigration  

Gov. Ron DeSantis has led the charge to fulfill the president's immigration enforcement policies. Meanwhile, Marines were sent to California without authorization from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

We teamed up with our colleagues at KQED in California to talk about the differences in how the two states have responded to immigration enforcement tactics.

Guests:

  • Alexis Madrigal, co-host of Forum at KQED. 
  • Jasmine Garsd, NPR's immigration correspondent and the host of The Last Cup.

Copyright 2025 WLRN
Tags
The Florida Roundup Charlie KirkImmigrationImmigration PolicyICE
Related Stories
  1. Jimmy Kimmel's suspension shows power of FCC's Brendan Carr
  2. Kimmel's suspension for Kirk comments sparks furor over free speech and censorship
  3. What's the FCC's role in what stations broadcast?
  4. DeSantis supports firing teachers, nurses and others who 'revel' over Kirk's slaying
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now