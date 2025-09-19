Free speech after Charlie Kirk’s death, Florida and California on immigration

Free speech after Charlie Kirk's death

In Florida, reactions on social media to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk have led to calls for a local councilman to resign, the firing of a university doctor and state investigations into several public school teachers.

We opened the phone lines to hear from listeners across the state for their reactions and thoughts about the state of free speech.

This week, the ABC network pulled the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show off the air "indefinitely" after the host's monologue attracted criticism from the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates broadcasters in the U.S.

We checked in with our partners at PolitiFact for more on what the FCC's role is in governing speech of broadcasters.

Guest:

Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.



Florida and California on immigration

Gov. Ron DeSantis has led the charge to fulfill the president's immigration enforcement policies. Meanwhile, Marines were sent to California without authorization from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

We teamed up with our colleagues at KQED in California to talk about the differences in how the two states have responded to immigration enforcement tactics.

Guests:

Alexis Madrigal , co-host of Forum at KQED.

, co-host of Forum at KQED. Jasmine Garsd, NPR's immigration correspondent and the host of The Last Cup.

Copyright 2025 WLRN