The Brown Derby’s Grapefruit Cake

Makes one 9” round cake

The Iconic Brown Derby restaurant was open from 1926 to 1980 on Wilshire Blvd., in Los Angeles, California. This renowned cake first appeared on the menu in 1936 when chef Harry Baker developed it for Louella Parsons, Hollywood’s well-known gossip columnist, who requested a lower-calorie cake option with a bright-yet-creamy grapefruit frosting.

INGREDIENTS:

Cake

3 cups (360 g) cake flour

1 ½ cups (300 g) granulated sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp sea salt

½ cup (120 ML)cold water

½ cup (120 ML) canola oil

6 eggs separated

6 tbsp (90 ML) freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1 tsp lemon zest

½ tsp cream of tartar

Grapefruit Cream Cheese Icing

8 oz (230 g) cream cheese, at room temperature

1 tbsp freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

2 tsp lemon zest

4 cups (480 G) confectioners’ sugar

1 large grapefruit, sectioned

INSTRUCTIONS:



To make the cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 9-inch round cake pans with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.Make a well in the center and add the water, oil, egg yolks, grapefruit juice, and lemon zest.Mix until very smooth.Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whip attachment, combine the egg whites and cream of tartar on low speed.Steadily increase the speed to high, and whip until the mixture begins to look thick and frothy, about 3 minutes.Continue whipping until the egg whites hold stiff peaks but do not look dry. With a rubber spatula, carefully fold the flour mixture into the beaten egg whites until just combined. Divide the batter between the two prepared cake pans.Bake until the top of the cake is golden brown and springs back when the center is pressed, about 30 minutes.Cool completely on baking racks. While the cake cools, make the icing: in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, blend the cream cheese, juice, zest, and confectioners’ sugar on medium speed until smooth.Add three grapefruit sections to the icing, one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition. To assemble the cake, place one layer on a cake plate or stand.Spread a layer of about ¼ cup of icing on top and level out with a spatula.Repeat with the remaining layer.Ice the sides with the remaining icing. Once assembled, decorate the top of the cake with the remaining grapefruit sections.

Reprinted with permission from Citrus, Illustratedby George Geary, Chronicle Books, 2026

