Florida high schoolers taking advanced classes are go-getters, but what's the cost to being ahead?

The number of Florida students taking courses for college credit while still in high school has shot up in recent years. But while the practice makes higher education more affordable and speeds up the timeline to graduation, a new study found there are some tradeoffs to being ahead as an in-coming college freshman.

Nearly 75% of the state's high school graduates participated in at least one accelerated class in the 2024–25 school year, an increase of nearly 30,000 students statewide compared to four years ago, according to data from the Florida Department of Education.

However, the survey found there are unintended consequences: students often have less time for extracurricular activities that are key to integrating with college culture, confusion about selecting courses and majors, and going through college too quickly.

READ MORE: Miami's rising cost of living is changing the student experience

The qualitative study by Helios Education Foundation, an organization dedicated to increasing access to postsecondary education, and the Center for Postsecondary Success at Florida State University looked at what the college experience is like for students who arrive with advanced credits from dual enrollment, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or other programs.

Researchers conducted interviews with 89 students and six administrators from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida State University, Florida International University and the University of South Florida during the 2024 summer and fall semesters and 2025 spring semester. They focused on students who arrived at a four-year campus with 60 credits already completed, the equivalent of two academic years.

"I had the freshman struggles of adjusting to everything while also taking junior courses," said one of the students in the study (the student was not named in the report). "So it was kinda just confusing [because] I was a freshman and a junior at the same time."

Toby Park-Gaghan, professor and associate dean for academic affairs at Florida State who co-conducted the research, said it's shouldn't be an 'either-or' approach, but it's vital for students to find a balance.

" Students are in a situation where they need to be thoughtful and mindful of balancing developmental skills and developmental experiences in college with the option to graduate earlier," he told WLRN. They're are getting to college "and everyone expects them to be ready to go. They have these 60 credits or whatnot, but they're also trying to catch up on being a college student."

Paul Perrault, senior vice president of community impact and learning at Helios, told WLRN the study also informed what can be done to support students.

"When they get there, what they need is strong academic advising, clear academic planning — those intentional support systems that can help students fully realize the benefits and promise of the pathways," Perrault said.

Local lens

In Miami-Dade County, 81% of high school graduates participated in at least one accelerated pathway in 2024-25, according to Perrault. In Broward County, the rate was 74%.

Students who pursue those pathways enter college at a higher rate. Plus, universities predict those students are more likely to complete the degree and be successful.

Florida International University students receive support through a first-year advising program, but there's no dedicated program for accelerated students. And the type of services vary by school.

"As more students enter college with significant prior credit, there is an opportunity to improve coordination in communication, advising, and academic planning," the study said. "Greater alignment among campuses, along with focused investments in support structures, could enhance both educational outcomes and the overall college experience for accelerated students."

Looking ahead

The cost of college is a great barrier for many students, so taking advanced classes while still being in high school can open the door to higher education.

" One of the great things about this is that this also gives a lot of first-generation and low-income students an opportunity to go to college," Perrault said.

Because of that, Park-Gaghan said, many families started making decisions about advanced coursework as early as 7th or 8th grade. He'd like to conduct research about that decision-making process.

" There's been strong pushes by states, especially like Florida, to provide students with these opportunities like AP, dual enrollment, IB offerings. And so we're seeing these, these being put into opportunities for students in high school much earlier than we did in the past," Perrault said.

Copyright 2026 WLRN