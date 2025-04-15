New lanes to relieve I-4 congestion near Disney will open by end of April, DeSantis says

If you're regularly stuck in the "dreaded" Interstate 4 stretch from Davenport to Disney World, relief is on the way.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that an additional lane in each direction will be open before the end of the month, improving the drive between Tampa and Orlando.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the completion exceeds a promise DeSantis made last June to open the lanes by the end of 2025.

The six-mile-long widening should help lessen the I-4 gridlock drivers typically deal with from U.S. 27 in Polk County to World Drive in Osceola County.

"This will be a really, sigh of relief, I think for a lot of people," DeSantis said during an appearance in Kissimmee. "This is just one of many things that are going to be done to improve connectivity and mobility in and around the dreaded I-4 corridor."

The widening is part of the Moving Florida Forward initiative to accelerate major transportation projects, according to the governor. There have been nearly 700 projects underway and $75 billion in infrastructure investment since 2019.

ALSO READ: More lanes are coming to I-4 by 2025 through DeSantis' state budget

"We're also excited to be able to get the project off the ground quickly and improve the connectivity in the region, as well as connectivity between the entire state," the governor said.

FDOT said it is also expediting full-build work at the County Road 532 (ChampionsGate Boulevard) and World Drive interchanges and preparing to launch projects along the 14-mile corridor from U.S. 27 to S.R. 536 (World Center Drive) in Orange County.

According to a FDOT release, upgrades include two new express lanes, one general use lane in each direction, interchanges, bridges, resurfacing and added safety measures.

"These improvements will enhance traffic flow, safety, and regional connectivity—creating a continuous express lane system from Seminole County to Polk County and boosting Florida’s economy," the agency said in a news release.

DeSantis said that officials estimate the economic impact of the Moving Florida Forward project just in this region of I-4 to be over $13 billion.

FDOT is also advancing the new Poinciana Connector, which will begin construction and finalize engineering this summer. This will involve a new roadway to link I-4 and S.R. 429. Construction is beginning two years sooner than anticipated.

For updates on the I-4 project, click here.