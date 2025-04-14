Gov. Ron DeSantis tells GOP House leaders 'shame on you' for Hope Florida investigation

Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted fellow Republicans in the Florida House Monday for investigating $10 million in state settlement funds steered to the Hope Florida Foundation, a nonprofit founded by his wife, Casey DeSantis

His remarks came during a press conference in Kissimmee to announce the early completion of "congestion relief lanes" on Interstate 4 in Polk and Osceola counties. The new lanes, one in each direction, will open during the week of April 28.

DeSantis said Republican House leaders are joining the media and Democrats in "launching baseless smears" against him, the first lady and her foundation. They were elected, he said, for an America-first agenda.

"Not only are they trying to sabotage that agenda," he added, "but they are stabbing the voters in the back with their behavior. Shame on you in the Florida House and your terrible behavior and leadership."

News reports -- by Politico and the Tampa Bay Times -- cite documents showing that, after receiving the $10 million, part of a $67 million Medicaid-billing settlement paid by Centene, the Hope Florida Foundation gave $5 million grants to two groups. Politico reports the grants were explicitly for non-political purposes but those groups subsequently donated similar amounts to a political committee against legalizing marijuana that was led by the governor's then chief of staff.

At a press availability Monday morning, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democratic leader in the House, said the money belonged to Florida taxpayers and "not to the DeSantis family."

"This looks, smells and feels like an illegal, coordinated scheme to use our tax dollars to fund political actions by Ron DeSantis," Driskell said.

She wants a full investigation by the House, even if hearings must continue after the legislative session.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media