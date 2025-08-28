The latest addition to the Suncoast Parkway opens 500 days early

One of the final stretches of the Suncoast Parkway is now open — way ahead of schedule. Drivers will soon get to travel from Tampa to north of Crystal River without a stoplight.

It's officially called Phase Two of the Parkway in Citrus County. It's only three miles from State Road 44 to Norvell Bryant Highway.

But it's the first step in a three-part construction project that allows motorists to bypass a crowded section of U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

It's also finished more than 500 days — a year and a half —ahead of schedule. When the entire project is complete - perhaps as soon as next year - the toll highway will stretch northward for more than 70 miles from Tampa's Veterans Expressway.

Although it initially had little traffic, a study is being done now to widen the four-lane stretch from Lutz to State Road 52 in Pasco County. Backups regularly take place during rush hour in that area, particularly from people getting off the highway at State Road 54.

Florida Department of Transportation Suncoast Parkway map

“Projects like this serve as a model, not just for Florida, but for the entire country,” said Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation. “The Suncoast Parkway extension will generate new opportunities for economic development, job creation, and improved quality of life for this region."

Construction of Phase 3, which will extend Suncoast Parkway about 10 miles from C.R. 486 to U.S. 19, will be built in two segments: from C.R. 486 to C.R. 495, and from C.R. 495 to US 19.

The $244 million project from C.R. 486 to C.R. 495 began in mid-August and will continue for at least five years. The $192 million final segment, from C.R. 495 to U.S. 19 in Red Level, is scheduled to begin construction in mid-2026.