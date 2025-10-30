© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
JetBlue passengers hospitalized after emergency landing in Tampa

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 30, 2025 at 8:04 PM EDT
Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport
At Tampa International Airport, medical officials evaluated the flight's passengers and crewmembers before some were taken to hospitals, according to JetBlue.

Officials say Flight 1230 was traveling from Cancun to Newark when the altitude dropped, forcing a landing at Tampa International Airport. The FAA is investigating.

JetBlue passengers were hospitalized after a sudden altitude drop on a flight from Mexico forced an emergency landing in Tampa International Airport on Thursday, according to officials.

Flight 1230 from Cancun was traveling to Newark, New Jersey, when the altitude dropped. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it is investigating.

The Airbus A320 was diverted to Tampa around 2 p.m, according to the FAA.

The airline did not immediately respond to questions about the number of people injured and the severity of their injuries.

Air traffic audio from LiveATC.net captured a radio call that said, “We’ve got at least three people injured. It seems like maybe a laceration in the head.”

The plane has 162 seats, according to JetBlue’s website.

Medical officials evaluated the passengers and crewmembers at Tampa's airport before some were taken to hospitals, according to JetBlue.

“Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” according to a JetBlue statement. “The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.”
