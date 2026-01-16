© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Howard Frankland Bridge project rises more than $100 million over budget

WUSF | By Ricardo Cuomo
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A span of a bridge under construction seen from ground level with cranes in the background
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
The Howard Frankland Bridge expansion project has been underway since 2020.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say the price tag is now set at $973.4 million.

The Howard Frankland Bridge expansion project remains on schedule – but it’s going to cost more than $100 million more than originally projected.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say the price tag is now set at $973.4 million, compared to the original $865.3 million budget.

The project is still set to be completed by summer. As of the end of 2025, officials said approximately 98% of the new bridge was completed, and 75% of the old one had been demolished.

According to Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kris Carson, reasons for the increase in costs include the aftermath of hurricanes Milton and Helene, material cost increases and extra work added to the project.

The Howard Frankland is the busiest bridge in the Bay Area, with an estimated 250,000 motorists using it each day. It was first built in 1959, and a southbound span was added in 1990, which was renewed and converted to the new northbound span in July.

Plans for the project were first revealed in 2017 and construction began in 2020. Once completed, the bridge will have four general-use lanes and four express lanes.

This new version is expected to have a 100-year shelf life, as well as wider barriers and new multi-use paths for bikers and pedestrians.
Ricardo Cuomo
Ricardo Cuomo is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
