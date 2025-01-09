USF research of a 2,000-year-old mug shows ancient Egyptians used hallucinogens

While University of South Florida anthropology professor Davide Tanasi was examining one of the last Egyptian Bes mugs , he found evidence of hallucinogens, confirming several myths of the ancient society's rituals and practices.

Chemical analysis revealed evidence of plants with psychotropic and medicinal properties in the mug, the first evidence of ancient Egyptian use. The professor said this offers insight into religions, ancient medicine, magic and key parts of Egyptian culture in the third century B.C.

"We started this research because we have the opportunity to work on a unique archaeological artifact," Tanasi said.

In addition to the hallucinogens, the analysis revealed a mix of bodily fluids and alcohol, a mixture thought to be used in fertility rituals.

USF / Courtesy USF anthropology professor Davide Tanasil led research that revealed early use of psychotropic plants in Egyptian rituals.

Tanasi, who is also the director of the USF Institute for Digital Exploration , said the mug is decorated with the face of an ancient Egyptian demon, Bes, who is associated with fertility and childbirth.

Ancient rituals would take place in a secret chamber of a sanctuary, or the Bes chamber, and involve drinking a hallucinogenic cocktail from the mug, Tanasi said. The drink was also flavored with honey, grapes and pine seeds.

Tanasi’s chemical analysis involved scraping the inner walls of the mug and analyzing pulverized samples. One of the medicinal plants mixed into the concoction has been associated with increasing fertility, what Tanasi calls a “scientific rationale” for the ritual.

“It’s this that makes this project fascinating,” Tanasi said. “To see how ancient civilizations were using magic, religion and medicine to try to address practical needs.”

USF / Courtesy USF professor Davide Tanasi studied an ancient Egyptian mug used for a hallucinogenic cocktail.

The Bes mug was donated to the Tampa Museum of Art in 1984. A new curator, Branko van Oppen , who specializes in ancient Egyptian culture, reached out to Tanasi to help him exhibit the mug in the museum. A two-year study ensued, revealing the new evidence of hallucinogens.

He also found a mixture associated with magical potions, but needs to test another Bes mug to confirm what ingredients were found. Tanasi said he has secured a permit to test an additional mug in Amsterdam to confirm these concoctions were used in Bes rituals.

There are 15 known mugs, so Tanasi said it is just a matter of “going after” the best, non-fragmented ones in 2025.

The mug is on display at the Tampa Museum of Art as part of the exhibition “ Prelude: An Introduction to the Permanent Collection .”