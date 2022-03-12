© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Cold weather shelters opening Saturday night as temperatures drop

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published March 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST
Updated January 25, 2024 at 3:36 PM EST
Weather map with temperatures
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 30s in the northern Tampa Bay area and upper 30s in the southern parts.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight, with some spots getting into the 20s. Wind chills could drop into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

A cold front that is following a line of strong storms that rolled through the Tampa Bay region Saturday morning is leading some counties to open cold weather shelters for people without adequate heat.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s, with some spots getting into the 20s. A freeze warning has been issued for Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

Most of the rest of the area is under a wind chill advisory, as wind chills could drop into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County is providing limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults.

  • The Portico
    1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
  • Homeless Helping Homeless
    801 E. St. Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602
  • Amazing Love Ministries
    3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

All three sites open at 6 p.m. Saturday for adults.
Metropolitan Ministries is also supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling 813-209-1176 before 5 p.m.

Pinellas County
The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs

  • Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
    111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL  34689
    Hours: 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

  • The Refuge Outreach Church
    606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
    411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
    7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
    Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are also welcome.

St. Petersburg

  • Northwest Presbyterian Church
    6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL  33709
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • Salvation Army
    1400 4th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL  33701    
    Hours: 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • The Turning Point
    1810 5th Ave. N., St Petersburg, FL 33713
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.

Pasco County
Pasco County and the Pasco Homeless Coalition are providing shelter on the east side of the county. To make arrangements, call 727-842-8605, x 6 by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sarasota County
Sarasota County is opening a pair of shelters.

  • The Salvation Army, 1400 10th St., Sarasota
    Intake will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
  • 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port
    The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Saturday and close at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
