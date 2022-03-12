Cold weather shelters opening Saturday night as temperatures drop
Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight, with some spots getting into the 20s. Wind chills could drop into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.
A cold front that is following a line of strong storms that rolled through the Tampa Bay region Saturday morning is leading some counties to open cold weather shelters for people without adequate heat.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s, with some spots getting into the 20s. A freeze warning has been issued for Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.
Most of the rest of the area is under a wind chill advisory, as wind chills could drop into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County is providing limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults.
- The Portico
1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
- Homeless Helping Homeless
801 E. St. Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602
- Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605
All three sites open at 6 p.m. Saturday for adults.
Metropolitan Ministries is also supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling 813-209-1176 before 5 p.m.
Pinellas County
The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Hours: 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- The Refuge Outreach Church
606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are also welcome.
St. Petersburg
- Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Salvation Army
1400 4th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Hours: 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- The Turning Point
1810 5th Ave. N., St Petersburg, FL 33713
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.
Pasco County
Pasco County and the Pasco Homeless Coalition are providing shelter on the east side of the county. To make arrangements, call 727-842-8605, x 6 by 8 p.m. Saturday.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County is opening a pair of shelters.
- The Salvation Army, 1400 10th St., Sarasota
Intake will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
- 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port
The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Saturday and close at 7 a.m. Sunday.