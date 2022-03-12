Cold weather shelters opening Saturday night as temperatures drop

A cold front that is following a line of strong storms that rolled through the Tampa Bay region Saturday morning is leading some counties to open cold weather shelters for people without adequate heat.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s, with some spots getting into the 20s. A freeze warning has been issued for Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

Most of the rest of the area is under a wind chill advisory, as wind chills could drop into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is providing limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults.



The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602



Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. St. Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602



Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605



All three sites open at 6 p.m. Saturday for adults.

Metropolitan Ministries is also supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling 813-209-1176 before 5 p.m.

Pinellas County

The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs



Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Hours: 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater



The Refuge Outreach Church

606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park



Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are also welcome.

St. Petersburg



Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54 th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Salvation Army

1400 4 th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Hours: 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.



The Turning Point

1810 5th Ave. N., St Petersburg, FL 33713

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.

Pasco County

Pasco County and the Pasco Homeless Coalition are providing shelter on the east side of the county. To make arrangements, call 727-842-8605, x 6 by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is opening a pair of shelters.

