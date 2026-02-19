Whether before a workout or after you rack the dumbbells, consuming protein is an integral part of staying active and building muscle mass.

A new study, however, suggests the harm from protein powders and shakes could outweigh the benefits when it comes to protein shakes.

Recent Consumer Reports research found that many protein powders and shakes contain high levels of lead. More than two-thirds of tested products passed the safety threshold of 0.5 micrograms per serving.

The highest levels of lead were in plant-based protein products.

Lead has no useful function in our bodies. Neurological damage, kidney issues and cardiovascular problems are all linked to lead exposure.

Experts say occasional use of lead-contaminated protein is unlikely to do any harm, but habitual use of these products poses significant risks for children and the reproductive health of women.

You can minimize your risk by turning to whey powder, a protein found in milk. Researchers say lead levels in plant-based products were, on average, nine times the amount found in those made with dairy proteins.

Dairy-based protein powders and shakes generally had the lowest amounts of lead, but half of those tested still had levels of contamination high enough to advise against daily use.

Remember, products such as mass gainers with a larger serving size will have higher amounts of heavy metals than a regular protein supplement as well.

When considering a protein supplement, experts say reading the nutrition Alabel is essential. And it never hurts to evaluate your dietary needs. After all, the best way to reach your protein goals is to turn to food, rather than supplements.