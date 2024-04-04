© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Alianza network is preparing to respond to the I-4 corridor post-hurricane

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:35 PM EDT
The network will help coordinate local nonprofits' efforts in the event of a hurricane.
Pexels
The network is made up of over 50 local nonprofits.

The Alianza Center will host the summit of its Resilience Hub Network on Friday, with the goal of coordinating local responses after hurricanes and other crises.

Scientists are predicting an extremely active hurricane season this year.

Father Jose Rodriguez said the network is made up of over 50 nonprofits that provide services mostly to Latino, Black, LGBTQ and immigrant communities in the area.

“We're really thinking intersectionally, and we want to cross-pollinate ideas and support each other. And that is what we're doing to get to be together, because oftentimes after a disaster, we have siloed responses, and no one puts the people together to help each other,” Rodriguez said.

Alianza Director Marcos Vilar echoed Rodriguez. He said it’s more crucial than ever during an active storm season to prepare together.

“Usually we come from these things isolated from each other and we are more reactive to crisis. What we're trying to do is really prepare ourselves and build resilience so that when there is a crisis, we've got all the pieces connected between the nonprofit infrastructure, the business, infrastructure, and the government sector,” Vilar said.

The network offers services in English, Spanish and Portuguese, and is currently looking for people to volunteer to help with Creole translation.

Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media. To see more, visit Central Florida Public Media.

Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonI-4 Corridor
Danielle Prieur
