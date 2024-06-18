© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A system near Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:36 AM EDT
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
The first tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could form in the next couple of days, while another system in the Atlantic is forecast to track toward Florida's east coast.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed in the western Gulf of Mexico on Monday night, as another system in the Atlantic could impact portions of Florida's east coast by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center on Monday night designated the system as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

As of Tuesday morning, it was located over the Bay of Campeche, between the Yucatan peninsula and mainland Mexico, and had an 80 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm by Thursday as it tracks to the west-northwest.

Portions of the Texas coast were under a tropical storm warning as of early Tuesday morning.

"Parts of Mexico, and far southern Texas may experience tropical storm force winds tonight (Tuesday) into Wednesday, but the main story is going to be widespread rainfall triggered by this system," said Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. "Southeastern Texas could receive over a half a foot of rain between now and Thursday."

Meanwhile, an area of showers located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is tracking west to west-northwest.

While it has a small chance for development, forecasters say it could bring rain and beach erosion along portions of Florida's east coast and the southeastern U.S. by Friday.
Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonNational Hurricane Center
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
