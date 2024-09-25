Wednesday evening update: Helene is forecast to be at least category 4 at landfall, T-24 hours

(versión en español abajo)

The 5 p.m. bulletin from the National Hurricane Center highlights that the storm surge along portions of the Big Bend coast will be catastrophic and deadly, possibly reaching up to 20 feet. Hurricane Helene is likely to become stronger and very fast, with the possibility of reaching category 5 status just before making landfall. The current forecast calls for Helene to reach 140 mph, which would be category 4, but nothing is stopping this system from reaching stronger maximum sustained winds and surpassing the 157 mph threshold, making landfall as a category 5 hurricane, between the Big Bend and Florida Panhandle Coast.

The forecast track shows that Helene could be coming onshore near Eastpoint, west of Carrabelle, then continuing northward, with its center passing about 50 miles west of Tallahassee. This puts Florida´s capital under the strongest winds. There will be widespread power outages across much of the Florida Panhandle, possibly for several days. If you are in this region and not in a safe structure, you should consider evacuating to a safe place tomorrow morning. Weather will quickly deteriorate on Thursday as the storm nears and it will be dangerous to be out.

For the rest of Florida, weather conditions will become more dangerous overnight into Thursday. Heavy and

gusty rainbands will be pushing onto the state, stronger ones on Thursday. Tornadoes will be possible embedded in the rainbands. The Keys have already been dealing with a few storms with tornadic signals, which have triggered tornado warnings. South Florida and Central Florida residents should remain indoors tonight and Thursday as the weather will continue to be dangerous. Tornado risk is moderate across Central and North Florida through late Thursday.

Tropical storm force gusts will be possible along the Southeast Coast, Treasure Coast, and Space Coast. Tropical storm force winds, meaning sustained winds are possible along Southwest Florida, and inland Central Florida. While the Central-West Coast could experience winds between 58 mph to 75 mph.

Rainfall will also bring flooding across parts of Florida. August and September have been busy months as far as rain and flooding across parts of Florida´s West Coast. The ground is already well saturated, therefore the forecast amounts between 2 and 6 inches from Southwest Florida through the Tampa Bay area, will be causing flooding, possibly even flash floods. Also, rivers, lakes, and creeks will increase their levels, some of which are already high. Flood stages will quickly increase, making conditions dangerous for those nearby.

Please make sure you heed the authorities' orders. If you are asked to evacuate, please so do. Each storm is different and this one will bring life-threatening weather conditions that will go well beyond the center. If you are in a safe structure, stay there until warnings have been canceled for your location.

Make sure to have at least 3 ways of receiving weather alerts and keep your mobile devices charged. In case cell towers are down, remember that text messages are the best way to communicate and limit your phone usage to save its power.

——————————————-

Spanish version

El boletín de las 5 p.m. del Centro Nacional de Huracanes destaca que la marejada ciclónica a lo largo de partes de la costa de Big Bend será catastrófica y mortal, posiblemente alcanzando hasta 20 pies. Es probable que el huracán Helene se fortalezca y esto ocurra muy rápido, con la posibilidad de alcanzar la categoría 5 justo antes de tocar tierra. El pronóstico actual indica que Helene alcanzará 140 mph, lo que sería categoría 4, pero nada impide que este sistema alcance vientos máximos sostenidos más fuertes y supere el umbral de 157 mph, tocando tierra como un huracán de categoría 5, entre Big Bend y la costa del Panhandle de Florida.

La trayectoria pronosticada muestra que Helene podría tocar tierra cerca de Eastpoint, al oeste de Carrabelle, y luego continuar hacia el norte, con su centro pasando aproximadamente 50 millas al oeste de Tallahassee. Esto coloca a la capital de Florida bajo los vientos más fuertes. Habrá cortes de energía generalizados en gran parte del Panhandle de Florida, posiblemente por varios días. Si se encuentra en esta región y no se encuentra en una estructura segura, debe considerar evacuar a un lugar seguro mañana por la mañana. El tiempo se deteriorará rápidamente el jueves a medida que se acerque la tormenta y será peligroso estar afuera.

Para el resto de Florida, las condiciones del tiempo se volverán más peligrosas durante la noche y hasta el jueves. Bandas de lluvia fuertes y ráfagas avanzarán hacia el estado, más fuertes el jueves. Es posible que se produzcan tornados incrustados en las bandas de lluvia. Los Cayos ya han estado lidiando con algunas tormentas con señales de tornado, que han activado avisos de tornado. Los residentes del sur y el centro de Florida deben permanecer en el interior esta noche y el jueves, ya que el tiempo seguirá siendo peligroso. El riesgo de tornado es moderado en el centro y norte de Florida hasta el jueves por la noche.

Serán posibles ráfagas con fuerza de tormenta tropical a lo largo de la costa sureste, Treasure Coast y Space Coast. Vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical, es decir, vientos sostenidos, son posibles a lo largo del suroeste de Florida y el interior de Florida central. Mientras que la costa centro-oeste podría experimentar vientos entre 58 mph y 75 mph.

Las lluvias también traerán inundaciones en algunas partes de Florida. Agosto y septiembre han sido meses muy intensos en cuanto a lluvias e inundaciones en algunas partes de la costa oeste de Florida. El suelo ya está bastante saturado, por lo que las cantidades pronosticadas entre 2 y 6 pulgadas desde el suroeste de Florida hasta el área de la bahía de Tampa, causarán inundaciones, posiblemente incluso inundaciones repentinas. Además, los ríos, lagos y arroyos aumentarán sus niveles, algunos de los cuales ya están altos. Los niveles de inundación aumentarán rápidamente, lo que hará que las condiciones sean peligrosas para quienes se encuentren cerca.

Asegúrese de prestar atención a las órdenes de las autoridades. Si le piden que evacue, hágalo. Cada tormenta es diferente y esta traerá condiciones atmosféricas potencialmente mortales que se extenderán mucho más allá del centro. Si se encuentra en una estructura segura, permanezca allí hasta que se cancelen las advertencias para su ubicación.

Asegúrese de tener al menos 3 formas de recibir alertas meteorológicas y mantenga sus dispositivos móviles cargados. En caso de que las torres de telefonía celular no funcionen, recuerde que los mensajes de texto son la mejor manera de comunicarse y limite el uso de su teléfono para ahorrar energía.