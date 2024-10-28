© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Florida works to bring back tourism to its Gulf Coast following hurricanes Helene and Milton

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:46 PM EDT
Some flooding on Guld Boulevard and Indian Shores after Hurricane Milton.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Some flooding lingering on gulf Blvd and Indian shores.

The tourism promotion agency for the St. Petersburg-Clearwater area says that 80% of hotels and businesses are open for business, even as clean-up and recovery continues.

Tourism officials on Florida's Gulf Coast say one of the ways concerned people can help the area recover is to visit as tourists, even though some beaches are still closed to the public and debris is still piled next to streets from recent hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The tourism promotion agency for the St. Petersburg-Clearwater area said in a news release that 80% of hotels and businesses in the area are open for business, even as clean-up and recovery continues.

“Many people have asked, ‘How can I help?’ and the answer is this: Come visit and support our local businesses when they need you most,” Visit St. Pete-Clearwater said Friday in the news release. “You can also pitch in at beach cleanups, attend fundraisers and donate.”

Helene made landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region last month, and Milton made landfall earlier this month as a category 3 hurricane on a barrier island in Sarasota County.

The state tourism promotion agency says it plans to spend $5.7 million to promote Florida as a tourism destination following the hurricanes.

The campaign's first phase will focus on social media promotion of areas of Florida that were comparatively untouched by the storms, such as Pensacola, Panama City Beach and Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

The second phase will spend $3 million promoting areas impacted by the storms but already have recovered such as Naples and Fort Myers.

The last phase will offer direct marketing assistance to the counties most affected by the storms in the St. Petersburg and Sarasota areas, and rural areas in the Panhandle, according to Visit Florida.
