Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

The Tampa Bay area is still dealing with the damage from the three hurricanes. Here are the numbers

WUSF | By Lily Belcher
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Two men look at buildings broken by Hurricane Milton
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Property owners assess damage to their home and business, after Hurricane Milton made landfall in October.

The greater Tampa Bay region is still recovering from Debby, Helene and Milton. Here are how many buildings were affected in each county.

The greater Tampa Bay region was battered by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in the span of just 65 days.

Sandra Tapfumaneyi, Sarasota County’s emergency management chief, said flooding from the storms had the biggest impact on her county.

“Getting hit with three storms in a season is pretty rare for this area, but storm season was definitely very busy,” Tapfumaneyi said.

While several counties are still assessing damage, some are looking at tens of thousands of homes affected by the trio of storms.

David Conner, Pinellas County public information officer, said Helene’s flooding and Milton’s winds compounded the damage Pinellas faced.

“It is going to take a while to recover from the storm and the available resources and the needs are going to change every day,” Conner said.

Below are some numbers detailing the damage caused by each hurricane the Tampa Bay area has faced this season.

Hernando County Emergency Management Director David DeCarlo said his county is still calculating the number of homes affected by the storms.

He said Helene hit his county the hardest, with flooding continuing to affect the area.

"We're in long-term recovery right now,” DeCarlo said. “I want to manage expectations - the water is going down but it is going down slowly."
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF-USF Zimmerman Rush Family Digital News intern for fall of 2024.
