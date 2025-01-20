As cold weather moves in, shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay area

The greater Tampa Bay area shouldn't see the snow and ice that's been forecast in the Florida Panhandle and North Florida this week, but we can still expect cold weather.

Low temperatures through the weekend are expected to drop into the lower 40s, with freezing temperatures possible in northern sections of the region.

As a result, cold weather shelters are being opened for people without homes or those who live in homes without adequate heat.



Hillsborough County

Four shelters will be open from Monday and Tuesday nights. People can arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. but space is limited.

Organizers say they are expecting high demand with limited capacity, so they're encouraging residents to use all resources like friends and family as a first option.



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Metropolitan Ministries has single-night motel vouchers for Hillsborough families with children. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis and pre-registration is required. Call (813) 209-1176.



Pinellas County

Pinellas will open seven shelters Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Many sites will serve meals.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will provide free bus rides to and from the shelters starting at 5 p.m. Riders must tell PSTA drivers they are going to a shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.



Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs (PSTA Route #19)

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner Street, Clearwater (PSTA Route #52)

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7790 61 st Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #74)

Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #74) First United Methodist Church, 9025 49 th Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #52). This location requires the use of stairs.

Street North, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route #52). This location requires the use of stairs. WestCare Turning Point, 1801 5 th Ave. North, St Petersburg (PSTA Route #9)

Ave. North, St Petersburg (PSTA Route #9) Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg (PSTA Routes #18, #23 or #100X). This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg (PSTA Route #4)

Families with children will be placed in family shelters (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, First Contact, for information about family shelters.

Citrus County

A shelter will be open nightly through Saturday morning. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

