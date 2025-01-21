Florida records largest snowfall, winter storm continues to push east, forecast

(en español abajo)

This is the same system that produced close to 8 inches of snow across parts of Louisiana, prompting the first-ever blizzard warning for New Orleans! Houston had a white morning, and the system continued tracking east, making it to Florida. Parts of the Florida panhandle have received a healthy coating of snow and ice during the afternoon. At 5 p.m., Pensacola beat its all-time record of 3 inches of snow, which was still snowing. We will get you a tally once this storm is over. More precipitation will continue to fall over the Panhandle and North Florida overnight into Wednesday morning. Drivers should continue to stay off the roads on Wednesday morning, as the temperatures will not rise past 40°F and some areas could potentially remain icy.

The front will continue to move slowly and push southward. Rain is expected from Ocala to the south even on Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain showers across the peninsula's southern half will be taper off. There could still be a few lingering showers along Lake Okeechobee and to the south. Most clouds will also stay in this region, keeping the temperatures in the 60s. Due to the cold air filtering, expect the highest on Wednesday to remain in the low 50s along the I-4 corridor from Tampa to Orlando. Across Southwest Florida and Southeast Florida, highs will stay around the low to mid-60s.

The cold front will not make it through South Florida. It will retract a little and bring back rounds of showers on Thursday afternoon across much of the southern half of the state. Most of the showers will be moving from southwest to northeast. The cold air mass will stay trapped under the clouds. Therefore, the highest will struggle to reach the low 50s across Central Florida, Florida, and will remain slightly warmer across South Florida as there could be some Short periods of sunshine that will allow the temperatures to reach the low 70s.

Another quick-moving cold front will move through Florida on Friday, and finally, all the clouds and the precipitation will be pushed offshore. Clearing conditions by sunset across much of the state except across south Florida, where a few clouds will still linger through.

The clear skies will give away on Friday night into Saturday morning for the temperatures to drop into the low 20s across the I-10 corridor from Pensacola through Tallahassee. Meanwhile, Jacksonville and the surrounding areas across north Florida will stay with temperatures around the freezing point. Central Florida will have lows between the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday night. South Florida could experience another cold night, perhaps even more frigid than the one we experienced earlier in January when the temperature dropped into the upper 40s.

Insane snowy conditions down at Pensacola Beach, FL. Winds gusting to 30+ mph!#flwx pic.twitter.com/MFt2oSE71i — Evan Occhino (@Evan_Occhino) January 21, 2025

Se pronostica la mayor nevada registrada en Florida y la tormenta invernal continúa avanzando hacia el este

Este es el mismo sistema que produjo cerca de 8 pulgadas de nieve en partes de Louisiana, lo que provocó la primera advertencia de ventisca en la historia para Nueva Orleans. Houston tuvo una mañana blanca y el sistema continuó su trayectoria hacia el este, llegando a Florida. Partes del Panhandle de Florida han recibido una buena capa de nieve y hielo durante la tarde. A las 5 p. m., Pensacola batió su récord histórico de 7,6 cm de nieve, que seguía nevando. Le proporcionaremos un recuento una vez que termine esta tormenta. Seguirán cayendo más precipitaciones sobre el Panhandle y el norte de Florida durante la noche hasta el miércoles por la mañana. Los conductores deben seguir evitando las carreteras el miércoles por la mañana, ya que las temperaturas no superarán los 40 °F y algunas áreas podrían permanecer heladas.

El frente seguirá moviéndose lentamente y avanzando hacia el sur. Se esperan lluvias desde Ocala hacia el sur incluso el miércoles. Para el miércoles por la tarde, las lluvias en la mitad sur de la península disminuirán. Todavía podrían quedar algunas lluvias persistentes a lo largo del lago Okeechobee y hacia el sur. Esta región es donde la mayoría de las nubes también se quedarán quietas, manteniendo las temperaturas en los 60 grados. Debido a la filtración de aire frío, se espera que el miércoles las temperaturas más altas se mantengan en los 50 grados bajos a lo largo del corredor I-4 desde Tampa hasta Orlando. En el suroeste y sureste de Florida, las temperaturas máximas se mantendrán en los 60 grados bajos y medios.

El frente frío no pasará por el sur de Florida. Se retraerá un poco y traerá rondas de lluvias el jueves por la tarde en gran parte de la mitad sur del estado. La mayoría de las lluvias se moverán del suroeste al noreste. La masa de aire frío quedará atrapada bajo las nubes. Por lo tanto, las más altas lucharán por alcanzar los 50 grados bajos en el centro de Florida, Florida, y permanecerán ligeramente más cálidas en el sur de Florida, ya que podría haber algunos períodos cortos de sol que permitirán que las temperaturas alcancen los 70 grados bajos.

Otro frente frío de rápido movimiento pasará por Florida el viernes y, finalmente, todas las nubes y las precipitaciones serán empujadas hacia el mar. El cielo estará despejado al atardecer en gran parte del estado, excepto en el sur de Florida, donde aún habrá algunas nubes.

El cielo despejado se irá apagando el viernes por la noche y el sábado por la mañana, y las temperaturas caerán hasta los 20 grados en el corredor de la I-10, desde Pensacola hasta Tallahassee. Mientras tanto, Jacksonville y las áreas circundantes en el norte de Florida permanecerán con temperaturas cercanas al punto de congelación. El centro de Florida tendrá temperaturas mínimas de entre 30 y 40 grados el viernes por la noche. El sur de Florida podría experimentar otra noche fría, tal vez incluso más gélida que la que experimentamos a principios de enero, cuando la temperatura bajó hasta los 40 grados.

