Sarasota County seeks input for Resilient SRQ draft plan for 2024 storm recovery funds

Sarasota County’s Resilient SRQ program has released its draft action plan for public review, outlining proposed uses for $210 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds.

These funds will support long-term recovery efforts following Tropical Storm Debby and hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Two public hearings have been scheduled to gather public input.

The community is encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback by April 3. The draft plan is available to review online at 2024storms.resilientsrq.net/action-plan.

Ways to submit comments on the draft action plan:



Attend a Resilient SRQ public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday or March 14:

Tuesday at R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.

March 14 at Sarasota County Administration, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.

Submit comments online at 2024storms.resilientsrq.net/action-plan

Email comments and feedback to ResilientSRQComments@scgov.net

Mail written comments to: Resilient SRQ, 301 N. Cattlemen Road, Suite 200, Sarasota FL 34232.



The public comment period runs through April 3.

Established in 2023, Sarasota County created the Resilient SRQ program to manage recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian using $201.5 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developement.

Funding is to be used to address unmet needs that occur as a result of a federally declared major disaster.

As part of the program, the county will submit an action plan outlining the use of the grant. All plans require approval by the county commission and HUD before funds are received and programs are launched.

For information, go to ResilientSRQ.net, call (941) 861-5309 or email ResilientSRQ@scgov.net .

