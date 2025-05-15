Tropical outlooks from the National Hurricane Center start today

The National Hurricane Center is a unit within the National Weather Service in Miami, Florida. In this unit, meteorologists, scientists, and researchers closely monitor the North Atlantic and North Pacific Basins.

During the "off season," they research the tropics, closely monitor for tropical changes in the atmosphere, and conduct training sessions with emergency managers and other governmental professionals. They also do many outreach activities to educate the public about hurricane preparedness and safety. They also attend and coordinate conferences to engage with the broader weather community and provide coordination support with other weather entities within the U.S. National Weather Service and beyond.

They are busiest during the tropical season. They monitor both basins surrounding the continental U.S. As you can imagine, there is always something happening or forming. Although the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, the Pacific hurricane season starts 15 days before, on May 15. Often, one basin is busier than the other, so there is often no break.

On May 15, the NHC starts to issue daily tropical outlooks for both basins. These outlooks highlight any areas of disturbed weather that may have the potential for further development. Starting today, you will hear about potential systems or disturbances more often. These tropical outlooks are issued 4 times daily at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m. They highlight a short and long-term look, 2-day and 7-day. Remember that the NHC is always staffed and working, and if anything forms outside of these timeslots, Special Tropical Weather Outlooks could also be issued.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season name list

Make sure to check on your home insurance policies. Make a list of nonperishables you buy ahead of time, maybe even look for special offers to save some money. Simple home repairs, like reinforcing garage doors or window frames, can make a difference if a storm hits your area. Revise your documents and have them all in one safe and dry place. You can do these things today before a storm even forms. It will give you peace of mind and you will be less stressed if a storm threatens you.