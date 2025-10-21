Cold front parade: humidity rollercoaster continues

The cold front parade continues for Florida. The latest cold front has pushed through North and Central Florida on Monday. On Monday evening the cold front was drapped over Lake Okeechobee and the humidity was over South Florida, where dewpoints were still high enough to feel the muggy conditions and there were also some showers moving across the region.

Tuesday's rains will be confined to the South.

Tuesday morning will be one patch fog across parts of interior South Florida as the winds will be nonexistent, and there will still be plenty of humidity in near the ground. There could still be some rain showers across the Keys.

Across Southwest and southeast Florida the weather will be improving. There will still be the chance for a scattered shower, but overall partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures still slightly above average for this time of year, and with a slight touch humidity, the heat index could still feel close to 90. If you are hoping for a beach trip along southeast beaches toward the end of the week know that the winds will be increasing, making the seas dangerous and elevating the rip current risk. Rain chances will slowly start to increase for the weekend as the cold front retracts and meanders around the region.

One front today, another one comes on Wednesday.

These cold fronts are putting Florida in a humidity rollecoaster. Yes, slightly cooler temperatures, but what's really appreciated is the lower humidity!

What are you enjoying the most?

Central Florida will be much drier on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine with a some patchy fog in the morning, but clearly shortly after sunrise. Highs along the the I-4 corridor and surroundings will be in the upper 80s.

We forecast mostly rain-free conditions for Central Florida through much of the week. The second cold front that will be pushing through the middle of the week across the state, moving from north to south, will come very dry, but it will give us an impulse of dry air, which will translate also to slightly cooler temperature specially in the morning hours more intensely across the I-4 corridor through the middle of the week. Highs will be around the mid-80s on Wednesday before the cold from pushes through and by Friday temperatures will be between the upper 50s and no 60s in the morning mornings and only reaching the low 80s by the afternoon hours.

Across North Florida, drier conditions and a better taste of fall will prevail. The lowest humidity will be felt on Thursday after the second cold front pushes through. Tallahassee will have relative humidity extremely low as well as other areas along I-10, extending from Jacksonville to Pensacola. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with low humidity levels. By Wednesday morning, the second cold front pushes through and highs along I-10 will be around the mid-70s. But by Thursday, temperatures will struggle to reach 75°F in the afternoon hours. The coldest morning will be Friday morning with lows that could be dropping to the upper 40s across Perry, and around the low 50s in Tallahassee and Panama City. In Jacksonville temperatures will stay around the upper 50s on Thursday morning and Friday morning, and highs during the second half of the week will be around the mid 70s.

Low humidity plus winds, increases fire danger

Keep in mind that this lack of rain and extremely dry conditions will elevate the fire risk along the panhandle in North Florida. Make sure to avoid any activities that involves sparks or fires. The drought has continued to worsen across the area and there’s plenty of dry vegetation in place that could make any fires grow and the winds which could be strong at times, especially on Thursday along the Panhandle could make fires become erratic.

