Shelters will open in Tampa Bay's northern counties for residents escaping frigid blast

Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties are opening shelters in anticipation of a cold front expected to bring freezing temperatures to parts of the greater Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network predict thermometers will plunge quickly starting Tuesday with the frigid weather lasting through Thursday (New Year's Day).

Parts of region will experience temperatures dipping into the 30s, with the wind chill making it feel like the 20s, forecasters say.

ALSO READ: Winter finally makes it to Florida: A cold goodbye to 2025

Residents are advised to stay indoors and bring pets inside. Also, cold-sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors.

For areas forecast to experience freezing temperatures, homeowners should consider running pool pumps overnight to prevent equipment damage, according to a Hernando County press release.

Anyone without housing or proper heating devices can seek shelter at various locations across Hernando, Citrus and Pasco counties.

ALSO READ: Holiday warm spell to end with cold front passage

A Facebook post by Citrus County emphasized that anyone in need of shelter is welcome. Organizers are also in critical need of donations and volunteers.

"Our shelter is NOT just for the 800+ homeless individuals in Citrus County, we welcome ANYONE who needs heat to be warm, from those living in cars to homes that don't have proper heating devices, we want EVERYONE safe, warm, and cared for," according to the post.

Available shelters

Citrus County (Homosassa)



Where: Nature Coast Church, 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd.

Nature Coast Church, 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd. Open: Monday through Friday

Monday through Friday Offers: H ot meals, sleep area, warm clothing, showers

ot meals, sleep area, warm clothing, showers More info: (352) 234-3099

Hernando County (Brooksville)



Where: Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd.

Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd. Open: Tuesday at 8 p.m. through Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Tuesday at 8 p.m. through Wednesday at 8 a.m. Note: No meals, cots or pets

No meals, cots or pets More info: Hernando County Facebook page

Pasco County (Spring Hill)



Where: Shady Hills Mission Chapel,15925 Greenglen Lane

Shady Hills Mission Chapel,15925 Greenglen Lane Open: Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. More info: (727) 856-2948

Pasco County (Zephyrhills)

