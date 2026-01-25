Cold weather shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay area
They be open starting Monday night as another cold blast is set to arrive.
Cold-weather shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay area as another cold blast is scheduled to arrive.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-20s to lower-30 across much of the region, with highs only in the low- to mid-50s throughout the week.
Here are the locations.
Hillsborough County
Shelters will be open from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa
- Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries, 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City
- The Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Pinellas County
The shelters will be open from Monday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will provide free bus rides to and from the shelters from Monday at 5 p.m. through Tuesday at 7 a.m. Riders must tell drivers they are going to a shelter to ride fare-free.
Tarpon Springs
- St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 812 E. Tarpon Ave.
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner St., Clearwater (allows leashed/contained pets)
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park, 7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park
- First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park, 9025 49th St. N (allows leashed/contained pets)
St. Petersburg
- Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N
- Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South
- Allendale Church, 3803 Haines Rd. N
- Northwest Church, 6330 54th Ave. N, (allows leashed/contained pets)
Pasco County
The shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 10 a.m. the following day:
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
- First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills, 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
Hernando County
The following shelter will be open Monday:
- Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)
Anyone wishing to donate cold-weather items such as gloves, hand warmers, socks and blankets can do so at the following distribution sites:
- People Helping People. 396 Kass Cir, Spring Hill (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- NAMI Hernando, 4030 Commercial Way, Spring Hill (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Hernando Mentorship Empowerment, 209 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Brooksville (Monday-Thursday: 3 to 4:30 p.m.)
(This story will be updated as more information becomes available).