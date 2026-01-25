Cold-weather shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay area as another cold blast is scheduled to arrive.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-20s to lower-30 across much of the region, with highs only in the low- to mid-50s throughout the week.

Here are the locations.

Hillsborough County

Shelters will be open from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.



Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries, 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City

The Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Pinellas County

The shelters will be open from Monday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will provide free bus rides to and from the shelters from Monday at 5 p.m. through Tuesday at 7 a.m. Riders must tell drivers they are going to a shelter to ride fare-free.

Tarpon Springs



St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 812 E. Tarpon Ave.

Clearwater



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner St., Clearwater (allows leashed/contained pets)

Pinellas Park



Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park, 7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park

First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park, 9025 49th St. N (allows leashed/contained pets)

St. Petersburg



Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N

Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South

Allendale Church, 3803 Haines Rd. N

Northwest Church, 6330 54th Ave. N, (allows leashed/contained pets)



Pasco County

The shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 10 a.m. the following day:



Shady Hills Mission Chapel, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill

First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills, 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills

Hernando County

The following shelter will be open Monday:



Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Anyone wishing to donate cold-weather items such as gloves, hand warmers, socks and blankets can do so at the following distribution sites:



People Helping People. 396 Kass Cir, Spring Hill (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NAMI Hernando, 4030 Commercial Way, Spring Hill (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Hernando Mentorship Empowerment, 209 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Brooksville (Monday-Thursday: 3 to 4:30 p.m.)

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available).