What to do with plants impacted by the winter freeze

A record-breaking invasion of cold air at the end of January and the beginning of February prompted residents across South Carolina to turn up heaters, drip pipes and cover plants. While the cold weather precautions helped to battle through the Arctic air, not all plants could be protected, leaving many to appear wilted, damaged or even dead.

Horticulture experts with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences say what people do after a freeze to plants exposed to the elements is important to their survival.

One of the most common mistakes, experts with UF say, is pruning vegetation too early.

Although it can be tempting to cut back brown or lifeless-looking branches, experts caution against chopping down damaged plants.

“Freeze-damaged leaves and stems often act as a natural protective layer for the tender buds and living tissue beneath them. Removing this outer layer too early can expose vulnerable growth to additional cold injury,” Julio Perez, a horticulture agent for UF/IFAS Extension in Putnam County, recently posted in a blog.

Any type of clipping should be postponed until the threat of freezing weather has passed, which typically means waiting until at least spring.

Instead of pruning, experts recommend watering plants after a freeze, which can help reduce stress from dehydration.

Experts also advise against fertilizing plants immediately after freezing weather, as it can encourage new growth prematurely.

And if another cold snap is forecast, homeowners are still encouraged to take steps to protect vulnerable plants, if possible.

Covering plants with sheets or blankets can reduce heat loss during the overnight hours.

Adding a layer of mulch near the base of plants can also help insulate roots and reduce heat loss from the ground.

Gardening during the winter is a delicate balance when trying to revive plants impacted by Jack Frost.

Vegetation that is droopy, such as annuals and types of tropical plants, likely can’t be revived. However, perennials, grasses and shrubs are likely just in a dormant stage and are waiting for warmer weather to spring back to life.

When is the last frost and freeze event?

Knowing when the last frost and freeze typically occurs can help guide gardeners.

The last freeze typically occurs in mid to late March for the Florida Panhandle, but for areas farther south, the threat of freezing temperatures ends much earlier in the season.

Along the Interstate 4 corridor and points southward, the threat of freezes is often considered over by late January, but as the recent cold weather event has shown, powerful storm systems can produce impacts that do not follow typical norms.

The last frost usually occurs within a few weeks after the season’s final freeze.

Typical last freeze for Florida.

When temperatures drop below 37 degrees and sufficient moisture is present, ice crystals can form and damage plants.

That is why it is always advised to wait until the final frost of the season to plant flowers and other delicate vegetation.

According to horticulturists, if no new growth is visible by the end of May on plants that were damaged during the winter, the vegetation is likely dead and cannot be revived.