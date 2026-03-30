Drought Fatigue: Simple steps that make a big difference

As temperatures warm and water demand increases, officials across Florida are reminding residents that conservation starts at home. From your yard to your kitchen sink, small changes can lead to big water savings.

South Florida is still under a Water Shortage Warning and lower rainfall + increased water use can lower Biscayne Aquifer levels. While there are no mandatory restrictions in place right now, your small actions can make a big impact. 💧 🌎 #WaterIsLife pic.twitter.com/Zm2bsaBNns — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) March 30, 2026

Here are simple ways to conserve water inside and outside your home. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has simple ways to cut back on water use — both inside and outside.

Officials say residents can find their local watering restrictions and potential rebates for water-saving upgrades by visiting their local utility website.

💧🌎 April is officially Water Conservation Month in Alachua County!



Every drop counts. By working together, we can protect our natural resources, support a healthier climate, and avoid costly future water supply challenges. 💙



Read the proclamation: https://t.co/1eijrT9KoR pic.twitter.com/RICPDIl0Fv — Alachua County (@AlachuaCounty) March 27, 2026

The new watering restrictions are set to take effect April 3rd, with enforcement in place for violators. Officials say the goal is simple — stretch limited water supplies until the rainy season returns.