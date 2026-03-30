TECO customers urge local leaders to speak out against rising energy bills

The City of Tampa used 9.3% less energy but saved only 1.2% on energy costs last year.

During a March 26 presentation, energy officials told city council members that Tampa was projected to save $1.8 million for reduced energy consumption, compared to fiscal year 2024, since investing in solar power for several government buildings.

Instead, the city saved a fraction of that, at $296,193.

The city’s energy efficiency manager, Carl Camis Rosado, said the difference was swallowed up by bigger bills coming from Tampa Electric Company (TECO).

“That’s where the rate increases and the fees…and storm surcharges and fuel costs…reduced those savings for us,” Carl Camis Rosado, the energy efficiency manager with the city, said.

It’s a frustration that’s shared by TECO’s residential customers, too.

During public comment, several residents and community organizers told Tampa City Council members that they’re feeling the squeeze of higher energy costs.

Gabriella Paul / WUSF TECO customers and Tampa residents organized on March 10 at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library to discuss electricity rate increases and affordable energy solutions ahead of a Tampa City Council meeting.

“The impact is very real for our community members. Families are being forced to make impossible choices between keeping the lights on, buying groceries, paying rent or preparing for storms…in a state where extreme heat and severe weather are a constant reality, we know that electricity is not a luxury,” climate justice organizer with Florida Student Power Alyssa White said.

Between Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2026, residential TECO bills increased 86%, or about $980 annually, according to the Hillsborough Affordable Energy Coalition.

Cherie Jacobs, a spokesperson for TECO, said that comparing today’s bills to 2020 can overstate the increase since TECO temporarily lowered residential bills during the pandemic.

She said it’s better to compare Dec. 2021, when residential rates were $118 for 1,000 kilowatt-hours, to the current rate of $177, which will drop to $157 in September when storm recovery charges expire.

In five years, that means TECO residential customers are paying 33% more per 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy.

“We know higher bills are straining many household budgets. We hear our customers, and relief is on the way,” Jacobs said in an emailed statement.

During the March 26 meeting, residents also urged local leaders to speak out against the appointed government body that hears and approves rate increases in Florida, called the Public Service Commission.

“They managed to… raise their base profit from 9% to 10% or so, I mean, for zero reason, just pure greed and corruption in the PSC and the city council really needs to state something about that, because they just stole 10% more money from every person in this town,” resident Gerald Dycus said during public comment.

Florida lawmakers considered two bills that would rein in profits for utility companies, but neither passed.

“And so this just shows the unproductive nature of the past legislative session, while our energy bills continue to increase and our utility regulators are just going to keep approving rate increase after rate increase, while we continue to struggle with skyrocketing bills,” Food and Water Watch organizer Isabella Moeller said.

The Tampa City Council did not take action on drafting a resolution for state leaders aimed at protecting ratepayers from future increases.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.

