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Dangerous heat for Mother's Day weekend across parts of Central and South Florida

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published May 9, 2026 at 12:11 AM EDT
Muggy weather will remain in place all throughout the weekend making temperatures feel hotter.

Humidity is creeping up across Florida, especially in the state's southern half. Temperatures across Central and South Florida will continue to run well-above average throughout the weekend, with little chance for showers and storms, less across South Florida.

Friday produced record temperatures across Key West, with a high temperature reaching 92, breaking the record of 91 on a day like today. Although some Central Florida cities, like Melbourne and Daytona, set record highs on Thursday, Friday afternoon was scorching, but no records were broken. It was also very hot across South Florida, although temperatures there stayed just shy of records. A similar pattern is expected Saturday, with record high temperatures once again possible across Central Florida.

Mother's Day brunch will be a hot and muggy one across Central and South Florida. Stay hydrated.

Forecast highs across Florida will remain well above average throughout the weekend. Although conditions will stay mostly dry across South Florida, a stray light shower could develop across Southeast Florida Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, rain chances across Southeast Florida will increase slightly to around 20 percent. Overall, the weather should not significantly impact outdoor plans, as any showers that develop will move relatively quickly.

Central Florida will remain dry through Saturday, but by Sunday, the first front will stall across the state, helping to ignite a few isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms could reach the Orlando area late Sunday afternoon as they move from north to south.

The heaviest and most persistent storm activity will remain focused across North Florida and the Panhandle, where a few storms could become severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Rainfall between Saturday and Tuesday morning.
Weather
Irene Sans
Irene Sans is an Emmy-winning, AMS-certified meteorologist (CBM, CDM) with more than 15 years of experience covering severe weather and climate stories across the U.S. and Latin America. A bilingual communicator and digital leader, she has delivered forecasts and science content for TV, radio, social media, and top weather platforms including Weather & Radar, WFTV, Telemundo, and The Weather Company. She has also served as Deputy State Meteorologist for Florida and consulted internationally on tropical forecasting and climate communications.
See stories by Irene Sans
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