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5 hidden heat dangers every Floridian should know

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT

Most Floridians know summer is hot. But what many don't realize is that some of the biggest heat dangers have nothing to do with the air temperature itself.

In the first of a two-part series, Florida Storms' Leslie Hudson explains what your body is experiencing long before heat illness becomes an emergency.

One final reminder: becoming accustomed to Florida's heat doesn't happen overnight.

Health experts say it can take seven to fourteen days for your body to fully acclimate to working or exercising in hot conditions, which is why visitors and even returning Floridians may face a higher risk of heat illness early in the season.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
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