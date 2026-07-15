5 hidden heat dangers every Floridian should know

Most Floridians know summer is hot. But what many don't realize is that some of the biggest heat dangers have nothing to do with the air temperature itself.

Summer is in full swing, and as we observe July as UV Safety Month, we encourage you to take extra precautions to stay safe from extreme heat and harmful UV rays. For more tips and information to help you stay cool and comfortable this summer, visit https://t.co/X1IfnGK8yq. pic.twitter.com/UkY4gHgPIp — FL Juvenile Justice (@fladjj) July 14, 2026

In the first of a two-part series, Florida Storms' Leslie Hudson explains what your body is experiencing long before heat illness becomes an emergency.

One final reminder: becoming accustomed to Florida's heat doesn't happen overnight.

Hot conditions will continue over the next few days with a Heat Advisory in effect today for all metro areas and portions of interior SoFlo. Chances of rain will decrease today with increasing Saharan dust, with best chances of rain over west-interior areas. pic.twitter.com/QUrVjoBeHr — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 14, 2026

Health experts say it can take seven to fourteen days for your body to fully acclimate to working or exercising in hot conditions, which is why visitors and even returning Floridians may face a higher risk of heat illness early in the season.