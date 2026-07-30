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This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
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Despite storm-fueling warm waters in the Gulf, other phenomena are suppressing tropical activity

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published July 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
People walking along a beach
City of Sarasota
Lido Beach.

Saharan dust and wind shear are keeping things quieter in the Gulf, but an ocean scientist says, "it only takes one in the wrong place."

The El Niño climate pattern we're in right now is causing ocean temperatures to rise, which could intensify hurricanes; however, there’s some good news.

Nick Shay, a professor of ocean sciences at the University of Miami, said El Niño is also bringing increased wind shear into the atmosphere, which weakens storms, as it did for Tropical Storm Bertha last week.

"More shear is bad for hurricanes and good for the public,” he said.

There's also dusty Saharan air coming in from Africa helping to tamp down tropical activity.

"It's not great to breathe, but it's one of those things that affects tropical storms. Storms like warm, moist air,” Shay said.

But, Shay said, it's hard to know if the Saharan dust will last us through the peak of hurricane season, which falls on Sept. 10.

Although national forecasters predict fewer storms than average this year, Shay offered a reminder: "It only takes one in the wrong place."

And when a storm does form in the Gulf, Shay’s team will investigate what's going on underneath it.

They're going to deploy floats, drifters, and disposable instruments to better understand a hurricane's relationship with air, heat and moisture.

"The whole idea about going out and collecting quality data is to make sure that that type of data gets into the models, so we can improve the forecast for both John and Jane Q. Public,” he said.

The upcoming experiment is through the Office of Naval Research, and the scientists plan to publish their findings.
Tags
Weather El NiñoSaharan Dust
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
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