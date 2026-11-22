The rain may have moved out, but flooding along Florida's St. Johns River is far from over. Weeks of extraordinary rainfall have pushed the river to moderate and major flood stages across Central Florida, with record-setting water levels near Lake Harney in Seminole County. Farther north, communities near Jacksonville are also experiencing flooding, although tidal influences and persistent onshore winds are contributing to the high water there.

⚠️ 11/22: Historic flooding continues along the St. Johns River, with water levels remaining high & additional flooding expected in the coming days. The St. Johns River above Lake Harney broke its previous flood record this morning, & is still rising.



While water levels have… pic.twitter.com/JwJcHUlYDk — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) November 22, 2026

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains how flooding is affecting communities along one of Florida's most important waterways—and why the threat could linger for weeks.

Near Lake Harney in Seminole County, record-setting river levels have brought major flooding to low-lying neighborhoods, inundating roads and threatening homes. Farther downstream, communities near DeLand and Astor are also experiencing significant river flooding.

In North Florida, portions of the St. Johns River basin near Palatka and Jacksonville are dealing with additional flooding driven in part by high tides and persistent onshore winds.

MONITORING FLOODING: Seminole County remains under a State of Emergency due to flooding concerns along the St. Johns River, which is expected to continue rising as floodwaters from areas farther south move north along the river. Assuming no additional rainfall, the river is not… pic.twitter.com/cGWxEjP8cX — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) November 13, 2026

The St. Johns River flows north through one of Florida's flattest watersheds, meaning floodwater can take days or even weeks to move downstream. Major flooding is already affecting communities near DeLand and Astor, while additional flood warnings extend into the river basin farther north toward Jacksonville.

And because high tides and onshore winds can slow drainage near the river's northern end, some communities could face prolonged flooding even without additional heavy rainfall.