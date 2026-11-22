Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes through three quarters and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two scores in the fourth, helping the Detroit Lions turn back the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21 on Sunday.

The Bucs (3-7) have dropped two straight to fall to four games under .500, but that doesn't doom their chances to win the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers, who lead the division at 5-5, travel to Raymond James Stadium to play the Bucs on "Monday Night Football" to close the Thanksgiving weekend.

“We’re past the mulligan stage of the season, so we can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” coach Todd Bowles said.

The Bucs' defense, which had been giving up an NFL-low 79 yards rushing per game, held Jfamar Gibbs to 18 yards on six carries in the first half. The second half was a different result, with the NFL rushing leader finishing with 98 yards on 23 carries.

The renewed Lions running game helped turn a three-point lead into a 17-point cushion with Gibbs' short touchdown runs in the final quarter.

"I thought we missed a lot of tackles and we took some bad angles," Bowles said. "We had people in the hole and, you know, he's a great back. He's going to make some people miss. He made some people miss and got some extra yards."

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Detroit's steadily improving defense, which hasn't been hurt by injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, sealed the win by sacking Baker Mayfield on two straight snaps and forcing the Bucs to turn it over on downs at their 34 with 3:16 remaining.

Mayfield, playing with an injured foot and right thumb, completed 20 of 33 for 187 yards with a season-high two touchdown passes on 23 and 4 yards to rookie receiver Ted Hurst.

"Everything we want is still in front of us, we control our own destiny - I'm sick of saying it, but guys have to take that to heart," Mayfield said. "We can't waste any reps, we can't waste any time in the building preparation-wise. Guys have to realize that. Obviously, it's Thanksgiving time, time to celebrate with your family, but we have a lot at stake here so guys have to take that seriously."

The Bucs were averaging a league-high 163.9 yards rushing, but were held to 120 yards on the ground.

Bucky Irving had only 12 yards in the first half, including 9 yards on his first eight carries. One of those plays was a fourth-and-1 at the Lions' 9-yard line that was stuffed for a 1-yard loss.

"We knew [Detroit] had a high-powered offense. We weren't going to win this game kicking threes. So, we were trying to get touchdowns," Bowles said.

Irving found more room in the second half, and finished with 68 rushing yards on 18 carries (100 total from scrimmage) . His 1-yard touchdown run late in the third made it 17-14 in a game Tampa Bay never led.

On the Bucs' preceding drive, Irving's 80-yard TD touchdown run was negated by a Luke Goedeke holding penalty. After punting, the Lions went up 17-7 when Goff threw deep to Jameson Williams for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

"They obviously made a big emphasis and key to load up the box and take [Irving] away at the beginning of it," Mayfield said. "Unfortunately, we had that holding call when he broke the long one. Buck's our stud so we've got to continue to lean on him."

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Goff completed 20 of 28 for 279 yards. In addition to the Williams score, Goff also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first quarter.

Detroit's veteran quarterback, who isn't known for his mobility, was nimble enough on his feet to have a season-high, 10-yard scramble to convert a third down and had two more runs for first downs.

The Lions (8-2) have won six straight, setting up a pivotal NFC North game against the Chicago Bears (8-2) on Thanksgiving Day.