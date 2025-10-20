Will Brown - Jacksonville Today / WJCT
Will Brown is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on issues related to race and inequality, as well as sports and photography. He originally joined Jacksonville Today as a Report for America corps member. Brown is a graduate of Florida A&M University and has a master’s from the University of South Florida.
The health system expects to hire people this fall who will provide information about how to access lactation support and nutrition counseling as well as car seat installation training and stress management.
The challenges are the topics of a summit in downtown Jacksonville on the same day the city council is expected to eliminate funding for a program to reduce infant mortality.
Florida A&M is one of several universities across the country that lost grant funding from NIH this calendar year, as the Trump administration sought to cap the agency’s for indirect costs and/or overhead expenses for universities.
This agreement means UF Health has only one insurance negotiation outstanding – and the impasse wih United HealthCare is in its seventh month.
When asked if the taxpayer investment of $775 million for a renovated Jaguars stadium should go to a referendum, Mayor Donna Deegan replied: “I believe the referendum was my election back in May."
After Saturday's shootings at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., an attack where three Black people were killed, authorities and residents gathered to honor the dead.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Polk State College, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and Broward College would receive $6.5 million to create the Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative.
AHCA records show 16,623 abortions in 2022, which would be a 38% drop if the trend continued through the year.
Doak Campbell Stadium may not be the intimate setting many of the state's best football teams are accustomed to. But its cavernous stands were the setting the Florida High School Athletic Association sought as it crowned state champions during the COVID-19 pandemic.