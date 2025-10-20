© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Will Brown - Jacksonville Today / WJCT

Will Brown is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on issues related to race and inequality, as well as sports and photography. He originally joined Jacksonville Today as a Report for America corps member. Brown is a graduate of Florida A&M University and has a master’s from the University of South Florida.