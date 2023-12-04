Holiday Specials on WUSF 89.7

Tuesday 12.5 ~ Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

We explore the special Health News Florida series on youth gun violence in the Tampa Bay region.

Tuesday 12.12 ~ Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

Florida’s Legislature starts in just a month. Our panel looks at the key issues to be debated and what that means for the Greater Tampa Bay Region.

Sunday 12.10 ~ Hanukkah Lights 2023

3:00-4:00pm

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories plus a special musical performance this year by The LeeVees. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Tuesday 12.19 ~ Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

Florida Humanities turns 50 and they’ve released an anthology of 50 stories and 150 photos about Florida from their award-winning FORUM magazine. We hear from some of the writers and the Florida Humanities president about the role they play in preserving the Florida story.

Friday 12.22 ~ Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

9:00-10:00pm

All your favorite storytellers from the NPR archives! David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk and others share their own stories that touch on the meaning of Christmas. Santaland Diaries included!

Christmas Eve – Sunday 12.24 ~ A Mountain Stage Holiday

1:00-2:00pm

A musical Christmas eve afternoon on WUSF with Mountain Stage host Larry Groce and his guests, presenting an hour filled with beautiful music to mark the season. The show features special guests Holly Cole, Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Loudon Wainwright III, The Roches, Kathy Mattea and more. All performances were recorded live on the Mountain Stage!

Christmas Eve - Sunday 12.24 ~ Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

8:00-9:00pm

Join us for this WUSF holiday tradition – one for the whole family! Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also features NPR’s Mimi Kennedy, and host NPR’s Susan Samberg.

Christmas Day! Monday 12.25 ~ Joy to the World – A Holiday in Pink

9:00-10:00pm

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro. Merry Christmas!

Tuesday 12.26 ~ Florida Matters

6:30– 7:00pm

The 2023 ‘best stories’ from the WUSF newsroom this past year.

Tuesday 1.2.23 ~ Florida Matters

6:30-7:00pm

A newsmaker ‘year-in review’ – some of the best conversations featured in Florida Matters in the past year.