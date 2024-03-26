WUSF News is looking for Fall 2024 interns

WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for news internships for the fall 2024 semester.

The semester-long positions include individual internships focusing on radio, digital news, and social media platforms.

All WUSF News interns are paid.

Interns must be currently enrolled in college at the time they work at WUSF News. They also can be accepted and preparing to enter graduate school.

If selected, you will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to report, write, and produce stories for radio and online platforms. WUSF News is a place where students are treated like a professional journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s also where you will discover how public media serves its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

FALL 2024 (up to five interns will be selected)

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship (up to two interns will be selected) – (Two days a week) This internship is where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSF.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Radio News intern will produce longer in-depth stories. This internship is funded by the WUSF Rush Family Fund.

WUSF-USF Zimmerman Rush Family Digital News Internship (up to two interns will be selected) - (One day a week) The Digital News interns will research assignments, conduct interviews, and write, produce and report stories for WUSF Radio and WUSF.org. This internship is also funded by the WUSF Rush Family Fund. These positions are only open to USF Zimmerman School students.

WUSF Stephen Noble Digital-Social News Internship (one intern will be selected) – (One to two days a week, including Fridays) The Digital-Social News intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator and other reporters/interns. Duties will include producing visual and audio material for WUSF social media sites, as well as reporting radio and digital stories that will drive web audience. The intern will learn what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, X and Instagram), while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. This internship is funded by the Stephen Noble Internship Fund.

Apply online by visiting https://www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/index.aspx and clicking on “Browse & Apply.” Applications must be submitted through the USF website by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

Find the positions under job #36566 Administrative Clerk (WUSF News Intern - Fall 2024).

Indicate in your cover letter which semester and which position(s) you are interested in and why. If you are interested in both semesters, you must apply for them separately . Please put your cover letter and resume in one attachment.

All of the WUSF News internships pay $15/hour and require students to work a full eight-hour shift. Half-day shifts are not available. College credit is available for interns as well.

The fall internships will run from late August - early December 2024.

Orientation will take place at the start of the semester. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.