Who is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?

Israel’s stated aim in their ongoing military conflict is to destroy Hamas.

The organization’s leadership officials are spread out far and wide. Some are in Qatar. Others are in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. But with Israeli troops now encircling Gaza City, the focus is on the Hebrew-speaking leader in Gaza,Yahya Sinwar.

He was once held prisoner in Israel. Israel holds him most responsible for the Oct. 7 attacks. But who is he?

We speak to Matthew Levitt, a former counter-terrorism official in the State Department and author of “Hamas: Politics, Charity and Terrorism in the Service of Jihad.”

