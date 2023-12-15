How pandemic relief funds impacted arts and entertainment

Theatres, museums and concert venues were among the first to close because of COVID and the last to reopen. Arts and entertainment were also among the top industries to receive Paycheck Protection Program funds (hotels and restaurants received the most). A new study crunched the numbers for the arts and entertainment sector. One finding: the money’s gone, but the damage persists.

