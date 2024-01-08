© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boeing 737 Maxs grounded after incident after panel blows out midflight

Published January 8, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to ground more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts. The jets will be inspected after one of the planes had a 4-foot panel blow out mid-flight — injuring many, causing bags and belongings to fly around the cabin and an early landing.

Fortunately, the flight had only just taken off, meaning seatbelts were still fastened. Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now