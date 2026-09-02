Highly rated Boston Children's Hospital considers expansion into West Palm Beach, report says

Boston Children’s Hospital, ranked among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals, is considering expanding to West Palm Beach, potentially bringing its nationally recognized care to South Florida, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The Boston-based hospital is exploring downtown sites, the Post reported, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, fundraising efforts are getting organized, with some Palm Beach-area philanthropists interested in supporting the project.

Boston Children’s would not comment on the discussions when contacted by the Post. The hospital has not made a final decision about a move into Florida.

The potential expansion comes as Palm Beach County’s population and household incomes continue to grow, adding to the appeal of an already affluent health care market.

The county has one dedicated children’s hospital, the for-profit Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The closest nonprofit children’s hospital is 53 miles away in Hollywood.

U.S. News & World Report includes Boston Children's on its 2026 Best Children's Honor Roll and ranks at or near the top in 11 pediatric specialties. The publication also places it as a Best Regional Hospital, with No. 1 rankings in Massachusetts and New England.

Boston Children’s is part of a nationally renowned pediatric healthcare network. U.S. News & World Report ranks it among the nation’s best children’s hospitals and No. 1 in New England, while its joint Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s cancer program ranks No. 3 nationally for pediatric cancer.

Boston Children’s explored the possibility of co-locating with Cleveland Clinic at the site of its planned West Palm Beach hospital but determined the property isn’t large enough to accommodate both health systems, according to the Post.

Cleveland Clinic, already established in Palm Beach County, announced plans to expand last year. The 200-bed hospital is scheduled to open in late 2029. The Ohio-based system is on U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Honor Roll for the 36th consecutive year, one of only 20 nationwide.

If the Florida project moves forward, it would mark Boston Children’s first stand-alone hospital outside Massachusetts.