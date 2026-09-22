Outdoor watering restrictions are extended — again

You might have thought with all the rain we've been getting lately that our drought would be over. The Southwest Florida Water Management District says it's not — and so on Tuesday, it extended watering restrictions again.

Rainfall for the past year has been more than 15 inches below normal. So the district has extended its one-day-a-week outdoor watering restrictions through the spring.

The region's rivers and lakes — many of which supply drinking water — have not recovered, said April Breton, the district's water use permitting bureau chief.

"All of our drought indicators within our district are below their normal range," she said at Tuesday's district board meeting. "The lake levels throughout the district are mostly below their low normal levels. The supply levels in our regional reservoirs have started to increase; however, additional quantities are needed to prepare for the dry season."

Southwest Florida Water Management District This is a map of rainfall in the region in August.

Still, Tamera McBride, who manages the district's hydrologic data section, said despite the low rainfall, the heavens are expected to open up this fall.

"During the wet season each month we've had below-average rainfall," McBride said. "However, we are in an El Niño situation, and that El Niño is supposed to have a 90% chance of being very strong into the fall and winter."

The ruling also allows the city of Tampa to lower flows coming through its dam on the Hillsborough River. The dam holds back water for the city's main drinking water reservoir.

The Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage has been extended from Oct. 1 to March 31.

Tampa Bay Water’s C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir only has 7.87 billion gallons in storage as of Sept. 20, which is about half its storage capacity.

Southwest Florida Water Management District This is a graphic of rainfall surpluses and deficits since 1997.

Here are the rules from the water district:

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, watering hours remain reduced from midnight to 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Properties less than one acre in size may only use one of these windows. Properties one acre or larger may only water before 4 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

The restrictions apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties; portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties; the City of Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and the portion of Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County.

Outdoor water use accounts for more than 50 percent of water consumed by households. Residents should know and follow their local watering restrictions as well as conserve water wherever possible. Residents should check with their city or county for their allowable day and times, as many have different schedules or stricter hours in effect. Below is the standard schedule:



If your address (house number) ends in...

...0 or 1, water only on Monday ...2 or 3, water only on Tuesday ...4 or 5, water only on Wednesday ...6 or 7, water only on Thursday ...8 or 9*, water only on Friday * and locations without a discernible address

Low-volume watering of plants and shrubs (micro-irrigation, soaker hoses, hand watering) is allowed any day but is limited to before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Other restrictions listed in the Modified Phase III Water Shortage Order include:



Pressure washing in preparation for painting and sealing is allowed.

No HOA or other entity shall enforce deed restrictions or other community standards requiring an increase in surface water, potable or domestic well water use, including the replacement of plant material to meet aesthetic standards or pressure washing.

Car washing at home (non-commercial) is only allowed on your lawn watering day and you must use a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

Aesthetic fountains are limited to four hours a day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner but must be posted.

hours a day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner but must be posted. Restaurants are required to only serve water upon request.