Stricter outdoor watering restrictions are coming due to ongoing drought

Our ongoing drought has brought tougher restrictions on outdoor watering.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has declared a "Phase Three Extreme Water Shortage."

Outdoor watering is now restricted to one day a week — and only at night. Those restrictions also apply to anyone with a private well.

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, watering hours are reduced to 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Properties less than one acre in size may only use one of these windows.

The restrictions apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties; and portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties.

Southwest Florida Water Management District This is a map of new watering restrictions.

District officials say the below-average amount of rainfall last summer means there's nearly a 14-inch deficit, compared to an average year.

Water levels in the region's aquifers, rivers and lakes are continuing to decline and many are considered at severely low levels. And the district is saying public water supplies are extremely low for this time of year. The rainy season doesn't usually pick up until June.

Outdoor water use accounts for more than 50% of water used.

ALSO READ: Officials tighten watering restrictions across Tampa Bay in the face of ongoing drought

Here's when your watering times are:

If your address (house number) ends in:



0 or 1, water only on Monday

2 or 3, water only on Tuesday

4 or 5, water only on Wednesday

6 or 7, water only on Thursday

8 or 9*, water only on Friday

* and locations without a discernible address

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, properties one acre or larger may only water before 4 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

may only water Low-volume watering of plants and shrubs (micro-irrigation, soaker hoses, hand watering) is allowed any day but is limited to before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Other restrictions include:



Pressure washing in preparation for painting and sealing is allowed.

No homeowners association or other entity shall enforce deed restrictions or other community standards requiring an increase in water use, including replacement of plant material to meet aesthetic standards or pressure washing.

Car washing at home (non-commercial) is only allowed on your lawn watering day and you must use a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

Aesthetic fountains are limited to four hours a day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner but must be posted.

hours a day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner but must be posted. Restaurants are required to only serve water upon request.

Earlier in March, the water district issued these emergency orders:



An emergency order was issued to Tampa Bay Water to lower the Middle Pool of the Tampa Bypass Canal from 12 feet to 10 feet to continue augmenting the City of Tampa’s Hillsborough River Reservoir. The order expires July 1, 2026.

An emergency order was issued to the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority to modify its diversion schedule to allow increased withdrawals from the Peace River. The order expires May 31, 2026.

An emergency order was issued to the City of Punta Gorda to temporarily withdraw up to an additional 2.2 million gallons per day from Shell Creek to provide to the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. The order expires July 1, 2026.

For additional information about the Modified Phase III Water Shortage Order you can visit the District’s website HERE.