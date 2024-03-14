© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eclipse eye damage is a real risk—here's what eye doctors saw after the 2017 eclipse

Published March 14, 2024 at 4:41 PM EDT
In 2017, people wore special glasses to view a partial eclipse from New York City's 'Top of the Rock' observatory at Rockefeller Center.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
In 2017, people wore special glasses to view a partial eclipse from New York City's 'Top of the Rock' observatory at Rockefeller Center.
The eyeglasses store Warby Parker gave out thousands of free eclipse viewers in New York, as did libraries and other organizations around the nation.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The eyeglasses store Warby Parker gave out thousands of free eclipse viewers in New York, as did libraries and other organizations around the nation.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now