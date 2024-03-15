© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten streak

By Rob Schmitz,
Justine KeninGus Contreras
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:58 PM EDT

NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with soccer podcaster and writer Musa Okwonga about the remarkable season Bayer Leverkusen is having in the German soccer league.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Gus Contreras
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now