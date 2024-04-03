© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Pig-butchering': The online scam that's raked in $75 billion and counting

Published April 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Messages that Shreya Datta, a tech professional who was a victim of an online scam known as "pig butchering," exchanged with a person who would turn out to be a scammer. (Bastien Inzarrualde/AFP via Getty Images)
Messages that Shreya Datta, a tech professional who was a victim of an online scam known as "pig butchering," exchanged with a person who would turn out to be a scammer. (Bastien Inzarrualde/AFP via Getty Images)

The ‘pig-butchering scam.’

It’s a criminal industry that targets the vulnerable, engages in human trafficking, and exploits weaknesses in digital currency.

How does it work?

Today, On Point: The online scam that’s raked in $75 billion and counting.

Guests

Alvin Camba, assistant professor at the Joseph Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. Faculty affiliate at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Zeke Faux, investigative reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek. Author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.

Also Featured

Neo Lu, former hostage in Myanmar scam operation.

Brian Bruce, chief of operations for Global Anti Scam Organization and former victim of online scam.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
On Point
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now