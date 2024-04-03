'Pig-butchering': The online scam that's raked in $75 billion and counting

The ‘pig-butchering scam.’

It’s a criminal industry that targets the vulnerable, engages in human trafficking, and exploits weaknesses in digital currency.

How does it work?

Today, On Point: The online scam that’s raked in $75 billion and counting.

Guests

Alvin Camba, assistant professor at the Joseph Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. Faculty affiliate at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Zeke Faux, investigative reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek. Author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

Also Featured

Neo Lu, former hostage in Myanmar scam operation.

Brian Bruce, chief of operations for Global Anti Scam Organization and former victim of online scam.

